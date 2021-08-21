Cancel
UFC

Conor McGregor rips Khabib Nurmagomedov for criticizing Jose Aldo: '100 times the fighter you are'

By Simon Samano
 7 days ago
Not that Conor McGregor necessarily needs a reason to go after Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the former UFC two-division champion isn’t OK with his nemesis being critical of Jose Aldo.

Nurmagomedov made it clear earlier this week that he doesn’t believe Aldo has another title run in him, despite Aldo turning things around of late as a bantamweight, where he’s on a two-fight winning streak after defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265.

“How is he showing it?” Nurmagomedov said. “He got beat up when he fought … Petr, right? A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking. When Conor (McGregor) fought (Donald) ‘Cowboy’ (Cerrone), he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like a scared chicken. Fighting top fighters shows your worth. … The level of Russia’s football team will be shown against Croatia, not Malta.

“A fight against ‘Cowboy’ won’t show what level you’re at, just like Aldo’s fight against Pedro Munhoz. Let him fight Petr the same way. Then we can say he’s peaking again.”

Nothing about that assessment sat well with McGregor, who slammed Nurmagomedov in Aldo’s defense on Twitter.

Another press conference? Haha for what? You are doing a whole load of nothing mate. You and cerrone where locked in to fight since way back and you never had the courage. You ran away and now all you do is talk like bitch. Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are, and ever will be.

McGregor’s history with both Aldo and Nurmagomedov is well documented.

McGregor scored a 13-second knockout of Aldo in December 2015 to claim the undisputed featherweight title at UFC 194, the culmination of a wild build-up that included a world tour filled with antics.

Nearly three years later, McGregor was choked out by Nurmagomedov in their October 2018 lightweight title fight at UFC 229. Things got so personal between McGregor and Nurmagomedov in the lead-up, a brawl ensued after the fight when Nurmagomedov jumped the cage fence and went after McGregor’s team.

Despite a history of heat with both men, McGregor has seemed to come around on showing respect to Aldo, who’s widely considered the greatest featherweight of all time. The same can’t be said of McGregor’s feelings toward Nurmagomedov.

