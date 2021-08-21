Cancel
Little terrier mix Brayden loves to learn and explore

By Maryanne Dell
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrayden’s story: Little Brayden loves to snuggle with his foster mom and dad and enjoys learning new things with the treats he gets as rewards. He hangs out with the other dogs at his foster home, exploring and chasing lizards and squirrels. He’d do best with owners who are experienced with terrier breeds and will enjoy taking Brayden on a couple of walks a day – he needs his exercise! As he loves to learn, his new family should be eager to enjoy new experiences with him and maybe get involved in some type of dog sport with him. Brayden would do best in a home with adults and older, calm teens. A secured yard is required.

