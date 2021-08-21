Cancel
Clarendon County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lee, northeastern Clarendon and central Sumter Counties through 430 PM EDT At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of South Sumter, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sumter, South Sumter, Mulberry, Woods Bay State Park, Sumter County Airport, Millwood, Turbeville, Mayesville, Lynchburg, Oswego, Brogdon, Lakewood, Privateer, East Sumter, Gable and Shiloh. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 125 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

