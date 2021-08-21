Fire Weather Watch issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA ON SUNDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and 313. * WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.