New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been named the starter, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston will make his first start for the Saints in Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers. The former No. 1 overall pick emerged as the clear favorite after completing 9-of-10 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns in Monday night's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taysom Hill is still expected to have a role on offense and will likely be used near the goal line, which could lower Winston's touchdown upside. The decision is an upgrade for Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, and the rest of New Orleans' pass-catchers.