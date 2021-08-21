Cancel
Celebrities

Brittany Renner Confirms Tyga Romance Never Happened With Backhanded Comment

By Joe Abrams
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Renner has been making rounds on social media in the past couple of weeks after quietly splitting from NBA player PJ Washington, who she shares a son with. She's faced accusations of finessing the basketball player for hefty child support payments, but one particular TikToker took a trip down memory lane to look back at her many high profile romances. These include flings with Lil Uzi Vert, Trey Songz, Drake, and Colin Kaepernick.

Brittany Renner
Lil Uzi Vert
Trey Songz
Colin Kaepernick
Tyga
Drake
