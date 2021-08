The 26-0 featherweight Carlos Castro opened up the pay per view broadcast of Saturday’s Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas card by facing the 26-0 Oscar Escandon in a scheduled 10 rounder for a minor WBC belt. Escandon landed on his man early. The Columbian vet then continued to pursue Castro throughout the first, then landed hard again at the end of the round. Castro looked to have recuperated by the second, as he effectively employed footwork and decent jab. The third round saw both men landing well. Things remained high energy in the fourth, but it Escandon who appeared to perform better. The fifth saw Castro landing with precision.