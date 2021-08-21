Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Silenced by COVID, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
A blast of trumpet flourishes and guitarron bass breaks the solemn hush of Mass on a torrid August desert morning.

Decked out in gold-embroidered suits, nine musicians pick, strum and trumpet the entrance hymn under tall stained-glass windows.

After more than a year of silence due to the pandemic, mariachis are back playing Sunday services at Tucson's St. Augustine Cathedral, where the colorful and sonorous tradition dates back a half-century and fuses Roman Catholicism with Mexican American pride.

For the hundreds of worshippers gathered in this Spanish colonial church, and other congregations across the Southwest, the unique sound of mariachi liturgy evokes a borderlands identity blending spirituality with folk music.

