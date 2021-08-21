Here’s how to live rent-free in a historic home

You don’t tend to see a lot of people when you’re clicking through real estate listing photos online, and you definitely don’t see a lot of people dressed in full suits of armor. But if you happened to land on the page for 12227 East Tallman Road in Chattaroy, Washington, in the last day or so, that’s exactly what greeted you: a knight decked out in a 100 pounds of 16- and 13-gauge steel. He pops up throughout what’s otherwise a standard slideshow of wide-angle shots of the home, which, it should be noted, does bear more than a passing resemblance to a castle: There he is slicing some oranges with a sword; there he is playing street hockey. What exactly is going on here, and how did this knight end up on Zillow? (By the way, there’s also a video, and it’s even crazier.) To find out, I spoke to Jonas Elber, a realtor at RE/MAX of Spokane and the mastermind who put this 4-bed, 4-bath, 1-fortress listing on the market. Our conversation has been edited and condensed.