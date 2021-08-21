St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Annual Yard Sale Set for August 28

St. Charles Annual Yard Sale

August 28, 2021 from 7:00 am – 2:00 pm.



Held at: 308 Seventh Street, Northeast Jacksonville, Alabama 36265



For additional information, please call: 256-435-3238



St. Charles Annual Jacksonville yard sale set for August 28



The annual St. Charles Yard Sale in Jacksonville is scheduled for August 28. Yard sale hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church is located at 308 Seventh Street, Northeast, Jacksonville.



The parishioners of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church as well as St. Joachim Catholic Church in Piedmont collaborate every year to make the yard sale successful.



The St. Charles yard sale is a popular community event held to benefit parish activities and local charitable programs. It enjoys a hard-earned and excellent reputation among bargain hunters in Jacksonville and throughout Calhoun County. That reputation, for quality merchandise that is priced to sell, has been built by and maintained over the years by the hard work of countless parishioners.



Volunteers at St. Charles are credited with working hard every year to live up to the expectations of those who find special treasures at bargain prices. Organizers and volunteers are proud the St. Charles yard sale is one of Jacksonville’s best known annual yard sales. St. Charles also has for sale delicious homemade baked goods. In addition, the Parish Life Center kitchen will be open to serve hungry bargain hunters.



Please call the St. Charles office at 256-435-3238 for more information about the St. Charles Yard Sale August 28.



Please call the St. Charles office at 256-435-3238 for more information about the St. Charles Yard Sale August 28.

