Vietnamese Woodworker Swaps Working Ferrari 250 Wood Replica For A Real Car

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Of late, we've been mesmerized by the crafty skills of woodworkers around the world who have been creating miniaturized replicas of real-life cars. We've seen everything from a C8 Corvette to a BMW 328 Hommage. Most recently, these woodworking masterpieces have even been complex enough to feature scissor doors, as seen on a recent Lamborghini Sian Roadster replica. The latest creation is arguably the most impressive, boasting a proper roof and windscreen. It's a Ferrari 250 GTO replica, and it took 70 days to complete. The effort seems to have paid off pretty well though, as the finished product runs and drives and even has a working lighting system.

