Chicago, IL

MISSING: 16-Year-Old Taliyah McClinton And 1-Year-Old Son, Amir James

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHTIa_0bYyNEqf00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl and her infant son, who have been missing for more than a month.

Taliyah McClinton and her 1-year-old son, Amir James, were last seen on July 16, when she left her home in the Fuller Park community with the baby and never returned, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

McClinton was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants, and black and gray sandals. Amir was last seen in a gray stroller.

Police said McClinton is known to frequent the Altgeld Garden Homes, Block 9, near 927 E. 131st St. She also frequents the area of 72nd and Yates in the South Shore neighborhood.

McClinton, whose nickname is Le-Le, is a 5-foot-4, 130-pound Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she might need medical attention, but did not elaborate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDDcz_0bYyNEqf00

Taliyah McClinton (Source: Chicago Police)

Amir is a 2-foot, 25-pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuUUp_0bYyNEqf00

Amir James (Source: Chicago Police)

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact the Area One special victims unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

