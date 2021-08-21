Big turnout expected for former President Donald Trump’s rally in Cullman Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in nearly two years, former President Donald Trump will return to Alabama. On Saturday, a rally will be held at York Farms in Cullman with Trump set to take the stage at 7 p.m. The event will feature a number of vendors, music, and several speakers who will take the stage as well prior to Trump. Organizers estimate that the rally, which will open its gates at 2 p.m., will draw about 40,000 people to the area.