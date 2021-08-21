Cancel
Westford, MA

McDonald’s withdraws case for drive-thru at Westford location

By Kaitlin Mulkerin
Lowell Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFORD — McDonald’s paused its pursuit to open a drive-thru at its franchise at 151 Littleton Road as some residents feared it would increase traffic, pollution and create safety hazards. After at least five attempts to incorporate a window, the Golden Arches will remain walk-in. Proponents appeared at the Zoning Board of Appeals hearing July 21, advocating for elderly and disabled people, or parents with kids in the car, who could benefit from a drive-thru.

