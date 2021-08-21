Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler on the verge of joining exclusive company after strong outing vs Mets
As has been the case all season long, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was at the top of his game during his outing against the New York Mets on Friday. Buehler completed 7.0+ innings for the 11th time in his season, as he simply had his way against the sluggish Mets offense. The NL Cy Young Award candidate finished the game with a mere two earned runs allowed, eight strikeouts recorded and an astounding 17 swings and misses.clutchpoints.com
