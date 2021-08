Typically, when a Disney attraction experiences a temporary closure, it is back up and running within a few minutes (or, sometimes, hours). We see popular Walt Disney World attractions such as Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, Expedition Everest, and more close often — but their closures are typically never too long. At the beginning of this year, we saw Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith temporarily close for five days, as maintenance needed to be performed on the attraction. Still, now, it seems another Disney World attraction has taken its place for the longest unplanned closure this year.