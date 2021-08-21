DeSantis says Sarasota County school mask mandate goes against state law

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday afternoon Sarasota schools are violating state law by enacting a mask mandate without an opt-out option for parents. Friday, the Sarasota County School Board passed a 90-day mask mandate that would only allow students not to wear a mask if they had a doctor’s note. The mandate could also be removed if the positivity rate in the county drops below 8 percent for for three days.