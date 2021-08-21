Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Polk Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henderson; Polk Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henderson, southwestern Polk and north central Greenville Counties through 430 PM EDT At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Hendersonville, or near Laurel Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and up to half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Laurel Park, Saluda, Mountain Home, Dupont State Forest, Valley Hill, Tuxedo, North Saluda Reservoir and Crab Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH