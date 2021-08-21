St. Johns County deputy, St. Augustine High School resource officer dies after battle with COVID-19

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies who passed away Saturday after battling COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Jody Hull died early Saturday morning. He was with the agency for four years and most recently served as the Youth Resource Deputy at St. Augustine High School.

St. Augustine principal Dr. DeArmas Graham sent out a letter and voice recording announcing Hull's death to parents and students. Graham said Hull was "surrounded by his family" when he passed. Counselors will be at the school on Monday to provide support to students.

Prior to his time serving St. Johns County, Hull also served with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

“Deputy Hull positively impacted the lives of so many St. Augustine High School students as a Youth Resource Deputy. He was passionately dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” Sheriff Hardwick said. “Deputy Hull was a valued member of our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office family and will be greatly missed.”

Hull's passing is described as a tremendous loss for the sheriff's office, according to a statement released Saturday afternoon.

You can read the agency's full statement below on the passing of Deputy Hull.

This is a tremendous loss for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Please join us in lifting up Deputy Hull’s family, friends, and colleagues in your prayers as we all process this loss. We also ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this time.