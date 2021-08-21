Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County deputy, St. Augustine High School resource officer dies after battle with COVID-19

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDK2i_0bYyLS2100

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies who passed away Saturday after battling COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Jody Hull died early Saturday morning. He was with the agency for four years and most recently served as the Youth Resource Deputy at St. Augustine High School.

St. Augustine principal Dr. DeArmas Graham sent out a letter and voice recording announcing Hull's death to parents and students. Graham said Hull was "surrounded by his family" when he passed. Counselors will be at the school on Monday to provide support to students.

Prior to his time serving St. Johns County, Hull also served with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

“Deputy Hull positively impacted the lives of so many St. Augustine High School students as a Youth Resource Deputy. He was passionately dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” Sheriff Hardwick said. “Deputy Hull was a valued member of our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office family and will be greatly missed.”

Hull's passing is described as a tremendous loss for the sheriff's office, according to a statement released Saturday afternoon.

You can read the agency's full statement below on the passing of Deputy Hull.

It is with great sadness we announce that St. Johns County Deputy Jody Hull passed away earlier this morning.

Deputy Hull was a four-year member of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and most recently served as the Youth Resource Deputy at St. Augustine High School. Prior to serving with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Hull served the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

“Deputy Hull positively impacted the lives of so many St. Augustine High School students as a Youth Resource Deputy. He was passionately dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” Sheriff Hardwick said. “Deputy Hull was a valued member of our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office family and will be greatly missed.”

This is a tremendous loss for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Please join us in lifting up Deputy Hull’s family, friends, and colleagues in your prayers as we all process this loss. We also ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this time.

It is with great sadness we announce that St. Johns County Deputy Jody Hull passed away earlier this morning. Deputy...

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Graham, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Health
Saint Augustine, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Saint Augustine, FL
Health
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Health
Saint Johns County, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Covid 19#Johns County#St Augustine High School#Youth Resource#Sheriff Hardwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy