Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3,452 new cases, 125 hospitalizations

By Jennifer Bowers
27 First News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, August 21, a total of 1,178,792 (+3,452) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 64,186 (+125) hospitalizations and 8,675 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 5,980,589 Ohioans — 51.16% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,919 from the previous day.

