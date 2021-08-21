Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3,452 new cases, 125 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, August 21, a total of 1,178,792 (+3,452) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 64,186 (+125) hospitalizations and 8,675 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 5,980,589 Ohioans — 51.16% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,919 from the previous day.