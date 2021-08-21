Observations from Georgia Southern’s final fall football scrimmage

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern football’s second and final scrimmage of the 2021 fall camp was full of notable headlines. Let’s start with the on-field product. The name of the game for the Eagles’ offense was tempo Saturday morning. Georgia Southern would often snap the ball just 2-3 seconds after breaking the huddle. The players seemed on board with the latest wrinkle to offensive coordinator Doug Ruse’s game plan.