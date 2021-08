JAMESTOWN – Another hot and humid weekend for Western New York, before a cold front on Monday ushers in cooler weather for next week. A stalled out cold front will lift northward across the area as a warm front on Saturday. After slightly lower humidity levels on Friday this front will bring a return to uncomfortable humidity levels that will last through the weekend. Besides the heat and humidity there will also be chances for showers and storms both days. Some storms may produce heavy rain. Highs will range in the mid-80’s with dew points around 70.