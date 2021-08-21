Cancel
Convoy of Hope, Evangel University team up to help families of Weller Elementary School students

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope and Evangel University teamed up Saturday to help out hundreds of families of Weller Elementary School students. Volunteers served more than 200 families ahead of the new school year, handing out groceries and several supplies in a drive-by distribution event. Families in need also received rain boots, socks, toilet paper, laundry detergent and other essential items.

