LSU QB Max Johnson is looking at ways to improve from last season and he told reporters on Monday that communication is one area that he and his teammates can focus on. Johnson said it’s been pretty good overall, and that it takes time, but also that there’s not a huge difference in language and verbiage with new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. The left-hander was inserted into the starting lineup against Florida in Week 9 last season, and led the Tigers to back-to-back wins to close out the 2020 season.