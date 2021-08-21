Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Blames Ejection On Competitiveness, Missed Calls

RHP Walker Buehler earned the win on Friday when he allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts across 7 2/3 innings in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Mets. Buehler was dominant throughout most of the game on Friday, including a ton of soft contact and racking up the strikeouts. Pete Alonso smoked a homer to center field in the top of the fourth but he wouldn't allow another run to come across until the eighth inning when the Mets slapped a pair of infield hits. The 27-year-old hurler owns a 2.11 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 170:41 K/BB ratio over 162 1/3 innings (25 starts). He gets the Padres on the road in his next turn.