Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Blames Ejection On Competitiveness, Missed Calls

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat exchange ended with Buehler getting ejected as he was steps away from the dugout. Just trying to be competitive and thinking that I'm making pitches that I haven't looked at, but probably are balls," Buehler explained after the 3-2 win. His frustration also stemmed from a missed call earlier in the game when Buehler had to throw extra pitches because of an incorrect foul ball ruling.

