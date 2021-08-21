The Crypto Episode

Social media and crypto talk go hand in hand for millennials. If you’re like me and you spend a lot of time online, you’ll see that investing in bitcoin, dogecoin and other coins is in vogue. According to a survey from NORC, a research arm of the University of Chicago, more than one in 10 Americans invest in cryptocurrencies. Crypto investors tend to be younger (38 years old, on average) and more diverse than traditional stock investors, and 61% started their crypto journey in the past 12 months. Of those who are still hesitant to dive in, 31% say they don’t know where to start. I’m in that camp. I still do not fully understand crypto, but as I read tweets about folks becoming bitcoin rich, I’m starting to wonder if my hesitancy is costing me.