Columbus, OH

'If you're not solving a problem, you don't have a business': Keith Stevens launches UpRys

Columbus CEO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Columbus Chamber chair Keith Stevens is targeting nonprofits and small businesses with his next venture, designed to breathe life into tired company routines. UpRys is a business consulting firm and sister company to his first business, Proteam Solutions, founded in 1992, and is led by president and CEO Anthony McIntosh. It hopes to offer an affordable solution to companies looking to focus on their mission and less on non-core business processes, Stevens says.

