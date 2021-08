There’s something to be said about coming back to the place you grew up. A flood of memories, friends, and family. Christian Walker has struggled this year, to put it lightly. Inasmuch, the team has slowly given away his guaranteed at-bats. And who can blame them? His power has been sapped this season, coming into today’s game he has only 24 extra-base hits on the season, and a homerless July has turned the career power threat into a defense-first middle infielder. But Walker is hoping a return to Pennsylvania, and Mom’s home cooking, can give a shimmer of hope in an otherwise awful season.