The Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets in the second of a four-game series after a 4-1 win in the series opener that extended their winning streak to seven games. With the win, the Dodgers earned their 76th win of the season and cut the San Francisco Giants’ lead in the National League West to just 2.5 games. This is a good time for the Dodgers to gain some ground in the division as the Giants face a tough test with the Oakland Athletics.