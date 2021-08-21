‘Stargirl’ 2×02 review: Courtney faces her guilt in “Summer School: Chapter Two”
Is there a new ally in town joining the Justice Society of America on Stargirl? Green Lantern’s daughter just might be what the team is looking for in phase two. “Summer School: Chapter Two” introduced Jenny (aka. “Jade”), a superpowered orphaned teenager who recently discovered that her father was the original Green Lantern. Jenny completed another piece of the puzzle in the next generation of the JSA. However, does her introduction mean she’ll stick around to be an active member of the team? Based on her first adventure, she’ll most likely pop up sometime soon.www.theyoungfolks.com
Comments / 0