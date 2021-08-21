‘Stargirl’ 2×02 review: Courtney faces her guilt in “Summer School: Chapter Two”

This week's episode of The CW's Stargirl ("Summer School: Chapter Two") begins as Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) returns home to put her plan in motion, but has she underestimated this new demonic force? Courtney is no longer able to ignore her scholastic responsibilities and has to attend her titular Summer School classes. Adding best friend Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), teammate Rick Harris (Cameron Gellman), and potential villain Issac Bowin (Max Frantz) give the situation a bit of a Breakfast Club feel to it, and viewers will want to see how this dynamic plays out. Unlike the last episode, the overall mood of the show is less fun and light and seems to be headed towards something truly darker.