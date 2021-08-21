Dodgers Injury Update: Mookie Betts ‘Trending In Right Direction’ As Level Of Activity Increases

When Mookie Betts reunited with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the start of their homestand this week, it initially amounted to doing some work in the weight room as he continued to navigate the rehab process from right hip inflammation caused by a bone spur. Betts then advanced to back-to-back days of running sprints and doing agility drills as a Dodgers trainer monitored him. On Thursday, Betts added to his work by taking swings in the batting cage.