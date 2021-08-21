Cancel
Environment

At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing

By JONATHAN MATTISE, R.J. RICO
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcEWEN, Tenn. (AP) — Rescue crews on Sunday searched for dozens of people reported missing in Tennessee after flooding from extraordinarily heavy rains left at least 10 dead. The flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived...

State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
#Flash Flood#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Ap#Humphreys County Schools#Wsvm Tv
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Mobile, ALWKRG

Hurricane Ida: What impacts could the Mobile area see?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is tracking Hurricane Ida’s path as it moves closer to the Gulf coast. We’re also looking ahead to how Ida could impact Mobile and surrounding areas so folks in our area can prepare for the storm. The National Weather Service said in its last...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Hurricane Ida bringing heavy rain, gusty winds to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ida is a Hurricane and is in the Gulf of Mexico. Central Alabama could see impacts starting late Sunday. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Louisiana. Hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans, with potentially catastrophic wind damage possible where the core of Ida moves onshore. Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the warning area.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida expected to strengthen to Category 4 at U.S. coast

Hurricane Ida is intensifying and expected to be an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm when it hits the U.S. coast, forecasters said Saturday. South Florida could see thunderstorms but shouldn’t feel the worst of the rainy outskirts of the powerful storm as it moves through the Gulf. Marine conditions in the Florida Keys, rough in the morning hours, should start to improve through Saturday from the east to the west as Hurricane Ida moves farther away from the Keys into the central Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Flash Flood/Tornado Warnings Issued, More Storms Possible In Southern MN

STAY INFORMED: WCCO Weather App | Live Radar | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is shaping up to be an active weather day, with rain and severe weather likely across the state. Here is a look at the currently active weather alerts in Minnesota right now. (credit: CBS) ——– UPDATE (11:25 p.m.) — Some of the counties across southwest Minnesota have been dropped from the severe thunderstorm watch and are cleared from the hail, damaging wind & tornado threat but not flash flooding threat. The rest of the counties in pink are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 12 a.m. (Photo Credit: CBS) UPDATE (11:00 p.m.) — Another flash flood warning...
Gloucester County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Northeastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Western Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1157 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Gloucester City, Norristown, Deptford, West Deptford, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon, Woodbury, Conshohocken, and Folcroft. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 328 and 341. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 22. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 329 and 351. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 25. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 14 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 29. This includes the following streams and drainages Crosswicks-Neshaminy, Schuylkill, and Lower Delaware. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Florida Stateclick orlando

Central Florida power crews to help restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As all eyes are on Hurricane Ida, utility crews from Florida are preparing to head out and help with power restoration efforts after the storm. Amy Zubaly, the executive director of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, said several public utilities are sending crews to Louisiana, including from Central Florida.
Philadelphia, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Northeastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Western Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1157 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Gloucester City, Norristown, Deptford, West Deptford, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon, Woodbury, Conshohocken, and Folcroft. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 328 and 341. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 22. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 329 and 351. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 25. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 14 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 29. This includes the following streams and drainages Crosswicks-Neshaminy, Schuylkill, and Lower Delaware. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EnvironmentSeattle Times

Hurricane Ida rapidly intensifies into dangerous Category 4

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on track for a potentially devastating landfall on the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus. Ida quickly...
Louisiana StateSeattle Times

Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals await Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which is expected to crash ashore Sunday. “Once again we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno,...

