Driven to help, young Haitian doctors brave gangs to create clinic under a borrowed tent

Over the weekend, the nation of Haiti was shaken by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The amount of destruction done is still being measured. The death toll has already passed 1,300, with more lives lost still expected to be tallied. Thousands more are injured and desperately seeking care, though it has been difficult to come by as hospitals struggle to take in everyone who needs help, and damage to infrastructure has made it hard to navigate the region. Even as support in the form of relief workers and emergency responders pours in, the threat of a tropical storm that could cause flooding and mudslides is looming.