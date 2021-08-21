Driven to help, young Haitian doctors brave gangs to create clinic under a borrowed tent
They arrive by foot and on the back of motorcycles, hobbling with open wounds and fractures, slumped over with unbearable pain after going days without medical treatment. A week after a catastrophic, 7.2 magnitude earthquake left at least 2,189 people dead and hundreds still missing in southwestern Haiti, the injured and sick continue to stream in for help. The quake injured more than 12,000 people.www.miamiherald.com
