More virtual concert excitement coming to Newberg with early September eventFans of country music will have their appetites whetted on Sept. 2, as Toby Keith and Alabama headline a virtual concert at Newberg's 99W Drive-In. Michael Ray will open for Keith and ALABAMA, kicking off a night of classic country jams. "Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend will include exclusive content and never-before-seen recorded concerts by Toby Keith and Alabama, two of the best-selling music acts of all time," a press release from Encore Nights said. "With three No. 1's and five RIAA Gold-certified singles, country music star Michael Ray...