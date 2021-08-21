Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angelina County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, South Central and Southwest Arkansas and East and Northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Panola County, TX
County
Upshur County, TX
City
Franklin, TX
County
Bowie County, TX
City
Marion, TX
County
Gregg County, TX
City
Bowie, TX
County
Angelina County, TX
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
City
Rusk, TX
County
San Augustine County, TX
City
San Augustine, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
County
Morris County, TX
County
Harrison County, TX
County
Cherokee County, TX
County
Red River County, TX
City
Cherokee, TX
County
Marion County, TX
County
Sabine County, TX
County
Cass County, TX
County
Wood County, TX
County
Camp County, TX
County
Franklin County, TX
County
Titus County, TX
County
Shelby County, TX
County
Smith County, TX
County
Rusk County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy