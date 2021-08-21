Cancel
Brunswick County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender, Coastal Brunswick and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Pender County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Brunswick County, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE DUST ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated and exited the area. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.
Boone County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; McHenry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Franklin County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding with 1-2 feet of inundation. Isolated areas of 2.5 feet of inundation are possible. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Gulf and Coastal Franklin Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Bath County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Rockbridge and southeastern Bath Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millboro to near Bells Valley. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths Bells Valley Brownsburg Yost and Nimrod Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Bath County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Rockbridge Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Rockbridge and southeastern Bath Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millboro to near Bells Valley. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths Bells Valley Brownsburg Yost and Nimrod Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of the surf at all times. Stay off of jetties, rocks, and logs, and never turn your back to the ocean. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large waves expected along the coast. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Mendocino County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Burke County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 07:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond Patchy Dense Fog Affecting the Midlands and CSRA Through 9 AM Patchy dense fog has developed across the region with visibilities being reduced to one quarter of a mile or less at times. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving and allow extra time to reach your destination. Visibilities should begin to improve by 9 am.

