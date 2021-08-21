Cancel
Why California Republicans Can Bash Larry Elder All They Want

ourcommunitynow.com
Cover picture for the articleAs Republican talk show host Larry Elder soared in the polls soon after his late entrance to the field of Gavin Newsom replacement candidates in California’s gubernatorial recall election, it was inevitable he’d draw some heavy fire. For one thing, he’s a first-time candidate. For another, he’s a man with a vast record of incendiary right-wing on-air commentary — much of it offensive to big swaths of California’s left-leaning electorate. His rise in the replacement field was catnip to the kitties running Newsom’s “no to the recall” campaign, whose message all along was that the ballot measure was an effort by radical Republicans to do to California what they tried to do to America on January 6. Alarming Democrats about what may happen if they allow the incumbent to be removed from office is central to the party’s crucial get-out-the-vote operation.

ourcommunitynow.com

