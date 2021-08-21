Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former NFL GM, Longtime Assistant Coach Has Passed Away

By Alek Arend
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reese was reportedly surrounded by his family at the time of his death on Saturday. He had been battling cancer. Reese was an integral member of the Tennessee Titans for just over two decades. He spent a total of 21 years with the organization and helped piece together the Titans’ lone Super Bowl team in 1999.

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
187K+
Followers
35K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#Gm#Tennesseetitans Com#Espn#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans add roster hopeful, coach to COVID-19 list

The hits just keep on coming for this Tennessee Titans team. For the second time in as many seasons, COVID-19 has bitten into this proud franchise’s roster. Coaches and players have been placed on the sideline as a result. Here we go again with a story that’s become all too familiar, one that fans and members of this team’s leadership structure have gotten sick of hearing about or reading.
NFLYardbarker

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese Passes Away

NASHVILLE – Floyd Reese, the man who put together the Tennessee Titans’ only Super Bowl team, died Saturday morning. The team announced his passing after being informed by Reese’s family. The cause of death was not made public. He was 73 years old. In recent years, Reese served as a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Titans COVID case could derail preseason progress

The Buccaneers will now have to worry about COVID-19 even more. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a stellar week of practice against the Tennessee Titans. While the game itself wasn’t pretty, the Buccaneer starters did very well against the Titans starters in the reps that mattered most.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 players who have most to lose against Titans

Saturday, the Chicago Bears will conclude their 2021 preseason in a contest against the Tennessee Titans. In just two preseason games so far, we have learned quite a bit about this Bears team and where it could head as soon as this season. Of course, the headliner will continue to be the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans should consider trading for this Bears star

On Saturday night the Tennessee Titans will host their final preseason game against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. If they had it their way, the Titans might want to make sure that one player finds his way back to Nashville sooner rather than later. It is no secret that...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Two Assistant Coaches to Miss Chicago Game

The Tennessee Titans will be without two assistant coaches in addition to head coach Mike Vrabel for Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The team announced that wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Plans have been put in place to deal with the coaching absences.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.

Comments / 1

Community Policy