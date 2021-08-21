Special Weather Statement issued for Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Potter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Potter County through 345 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bushland, or 10 miles west of Amarillo, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo and Bushland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH