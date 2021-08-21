Cancel
NBA

Photos: First-round picks wear official jerseys for the first time

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BejYI_0bYy9VHd00

The Las Vegas Summer League gave the basketball world its first look at the incoming rookie draft class and the event offered a highly competitive product on the court.

From top to bottom, the first-year players put forth some great performances throughout the festivities from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Based on some of their performances, this season should be a very entertaining one from the newest NBA players.

The event also gave us the first look at those players in their new, official jerseys. The rookies each took part in a photoshoot from Las Vegas in their new threads, which should give fans just enough excitement to hold them over until the start of the season.

Rookie Wire went through and found some of the best photos from those players selected in the first round during that recent photoshoot from summer league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JT9Wa_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6nIX_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajxKD_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY3qn_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfKno_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CD7b_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hV8Y_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AreJF_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UMY7_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMZ1t_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXOye_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iBkF_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

18

Tre Mann, OKC Thunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpprG_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeH50_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uiBe_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2le6_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7ieU_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DH8bE_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vK5e_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BQZV_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEZZN_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXQBF_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz2aW_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06m4My_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKHTx_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCFZC_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmJlT_0bYy9VHd00
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

