Protests

Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
Across the country, more anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns.

People have been stabbed, punched or harassed at their homes for being in favor of vaccine and mask mandates.

Often the assailants are parents. Educators, medical professionals and public figures have been stunned at the level at which they have been vilified.

But with just over half the U.S. population vaccinated and the surging delta variant, harassment and outright assaults over efforts to curb the virus' spread are looking to become their own epidemic.

There is worry this kind of conduct will be tolerated as a new normal.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

