Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco County, FL

Child injured after falling from boat near Anclote Key

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2PZa_0bYy0l8U00

Editors notes: The photo above is a stock image of Pasco Fire Rescue.

A child was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after falling off the front of a boat near Anclote Key, Pasco Fire Rescue reports.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report of a single-vessel boating accident near Anclote Island (also Anclote Key), in Pasco County, authorities report.

A 24-foot vessel with eight people on board was in open water when it struck a wave, FWC officials say, and a juvenile who was wearing a personal floatation device was ejected into the water.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office marine units arrived to the scene and transported the victim to Anclote Park boat ramp.

The child was listed as a trauma alert, the FWC says, and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and is being treated for injuries.

The Anclote Key Preserve area is located three miles off the coast of Tarpon Springs. It's only accessible by private charter boat or ferry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Fish And Wildlife#Accident#Pasco Fire Rescue#Fwc#Tampa General Hospital#The Anclote Key Preserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy