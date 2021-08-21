Child injured after falling from boat near Anclote Key

Editors notes: The photo above is a stock image of Pasco Fire Rescue.

A child was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after falling off the front of a boat near Anclote Key, Pasco Fire Rescue reports.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report of a single-vessel boating accident near Anclote Island (also Anclote Key), in Pasco County, authorities report.

A 24-foot vessel with eight people on board was in open water when it struck a wave, FWC officials say, and a juvenile who was wearing a personal floatation device was ejected into the water.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office marine units arrived to the scene and transported the victim to Anclote Park boat ramp.

The child was listed as a trauma alert, the FWC says, and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and is being treated for injuries.

The Anclote Key Preserve area is located three miles off the coast of Tarpon Springs. It's only accessible by private charter boat or ferry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.