Belleville, Illinois man stabbed landlord to death, police say

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville, Illinois man is accused of stabbing his landlord to death after an argument Friday. Arthur Parris, 48, is charged with first-degree murder. The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Walnut. Police tell News 4 that Parris and his landlord got into argument, which then turned physical before Parris stabbed him. Officers found the victim with stab wounds lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.