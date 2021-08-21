Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belleville, IL

Belleville, Illinois man stabbed landlord to death, police say

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville, Illinois man is accused of stabbing his landlord to death after an argument Friday. Arthur Parris, 48, is charged with first-degree murder. The stabbing happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Walnut. Police tell News 4 that Parris and his landlord got into argument, which then turned physical before Parris stabbed him. Officers found the victim with stab wounds lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 33

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Walnut, IL
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Landlord#Murder#News 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 33

Community Policy