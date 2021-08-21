Study of UCD healthcare workers shows efficacy of vaccines
COVID-19 infections among UC Davis healthcare workers plummeted after vaccines were made available late last year, according to a new study. The retrospective published in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology showed infections among UC Davis Medical Center employees decreased from 3.2 percent during the eight weeks prior to vaccinations to 0.38 percent four weeks after the start of vaccinations and to 0.04 percent two weeks after second doses were administered.www.davisenterprise.com
