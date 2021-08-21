Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Study of UCD healthcare workers shows efficacy of vaccines

By Anne Ternus-Bellamy
Davis Enterprise
 7 days ago

COVID-19 infections among UC Davis healthcare workers plummeted after vaccines were made available late last year, according to a new study. The retrospective published in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology showed infections among UC Davis Medical Center employees decreased from 3.2 percent during the eight weeks prior to vaccinations to 0.38 percent four weeks after the start of vaccinations and to 0.04 percent two weeks after second doses were administered.

www.davisenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
City
Davis, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Davis, CA
Health
Davis, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Population Health#Vaccinations#Ucd#Covid#Uc Davis Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy