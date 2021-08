Wolfgang Van Halen admits he feels a lot less nervous opening for Guns N' Roses in front of 60,000 people than he does playing a 500-capacity club on his own. During a new chat with Ultimate Classic Rock, Eddie Van Halen's son, who's touring behind Mammoth WVH's self-titled debut, explained, “In a way, the pressure’s off with a Guns show. It’s such a huge venue, but they have the cameras and you’re popping up on the sides of the screens and stuff. But at a certain point, you’re doing your best to try to entertain people who otherwise don’t really give a s*** about you. Which, I don’t have a problem with that. That’s exactly what you’re signing up for as the opening band.”