Monroe County project seeks to address inequities in health policy decision-making
A new Monroe County project seeks to give underrepresented communities voices in health policy decisions by connecting them with local leaders. Community Voices for Health in Monroe County is a project working to give underrepresented communities more space in decision-making about public health, said Jill Jolliff, the community engagement and communications director of the project. The project is led by the Community Justice and Mediation Center and the Bloomington Health Foundation.www.idsnews.com
Comments / 0