The Taliban seizure of power and a fatal rumor
American troops cannot and must not fight and die in a war that the Afghan armed forces do not want to wage on their own. ” After the fall of Kabul, President Biden explained to his citizens why his decision to step down was the right one, despite the Taliban victory. This is a serious accusation against the Afghans, whose armed forces have been built up by the United States and NATO for two decades: When the going gets tough, they were too cowardly to fight.communitynewscorp.com
Comments / 0