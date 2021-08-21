The Taliban seizure of power and a fatal rumor

The US military reportedly carried out an airstrike in the Afghan capital to avert an “imminent threat” to Kabul airport from terrorists. A drone successfully fired at a car belonging to the local branch of the ISIS terrorist militia, the US military said on Sunday. Because these were “large secondary explosions” after the rocket impact, it can be assumed that a large amount of explosives must have been in the vehicle, he said. It will be checked whether there were any civilian casualties in the attack. So far, however, there has been no such indication, he said.