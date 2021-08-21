Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Taliban seizure of power and a fatal rumor

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican troops cannot and must not fight and die in a war that the Afghan armed forces do not want to wage on their own. ” After the fall of Kabul, President Biden explained to his citizens why his decision to step down was the right one, despite the Taliban victory. This is a serious accusation against the Afghans, whose armed forces have been built up by the United States and NATO for two decades: When the going gets tough, they were too cowardly to fight.

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Rumor#North Korea#Seizure#American#Afghans#Nato#The European Union#Islamists#The U S Secret Service#Nds#Humvees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Will America secure Kabul airport even after the end of the month?

Will US President Joe Biden agree to secure Kabul airport with 6,000 men on August 31, a date he previously mentioned? It was the most politically sensitive issue when the political leaders of the seven most important Western states and the leaders of the EU joined forces on Tuesday afternoon. The Europeans had communicated this wish publicly and internally in recent days. Due to the chaos at the airport that lasted for days, diplomats and senior officials made it clear on Tuesday that it was not possible to fly all those at risk within the next seven days. As an affirmation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was invited to the meeting.
AFP

Taliban's arms seizures embarrass Washington

Videos of Taliban fighters parading in US-made armored vehicles, wielding US-supplied firearms and climbing on American Black Hawk helicopters after the defeat of Afghan government forces have embarrassed the White House. But hardware supplied to the Afghan forces that is now in Taliban hands has raised concerns. 
Ohio StateWDTN

Ohio lawmakers comment on Afghanistan as Taliban seizes power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers are commenting on the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the country. Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) released the following statement:. Ever since Biden hastily left Afghanistan in the middle of the night, I have been calling this situation more of a...
Charitiescommunitynewscorp.com

How can NGOs work under the Taliban?

While tens of thousands of people have just left Afghanistan for fear of the Taliban, the head of the World Food Program, David Beasley, speaks of an “airlift to Kabul to bring UN employees, NGOs there and aid workers so that we can do what we are in Afghanistan must do ”.
U.S. Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

The Taliban are still the same

President Biden consciously chose the end with horror in Afghanistan. But he probably didn’t expect the world to look into such a deep political and moral hole, either. The implosion of the Afghan government, the growing chaos every day at Kabul airport, the heartbreaking reports of fleeing and abandoned Afghans – this tragedy will be remembered as the end of an era.
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

What the West failed in Afghanistan

For days, social media has been filled with farewell messages from young Afghans who left Kabul in one of the last rescue flights. They say goodbye not only to their homeland, but also to a failed project that has shaped their lives over the past twenty years. It was an attempt to create a new state in Afghanistan that was supposed to guarantee a minimum of freedom and rights. “The backpack was not big enough to hold all of my dreams,” one wrote. “I left everything I worked for twenty years,” wrote another.
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

US military attacks vehicle in Kabul

The US military reportedly carried out an airstrike in the Afghan capital to avert an “imminent threat” to Kabul airport from terrorists. A drone successfully fired at a car belonging to the local branch of the ISIS terrorist militia, the US military said on Sunday. Because these were “large secondary explosions” after the rocket impact, it can be assumed that a large amount of explosives must have been in the vehicle, he said. It will be checked whether there were any civilian casualties in the attack. So far, however, there has been no such indication, he said.
U.S. Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Meeting between CIA director and Taliban leader

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, has been deliberately vague on whether the United States could continue the Kabul evacuation mission beyond August 31, if necessary. Given the negative attitude of the new leadership in Afghanistan, he said on Monday that talks were underway with the Taliban – both through political and military channels.
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Pentagon confirms victims after Kabul explosion

According to the United States, an explosion outside the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul has left a hitherto unknown number of deaths or injuries. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby wrote on Twitter on Thursday that the Pentagon could confirm that the explosion at one of the airport’s gates left “an unknown number of victims.” The first detonation was the result of a “complex attack”, he wrote. There was at least one other explosion near the airport.
MilitaryPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Russia concerned about Taliban weapons seizures

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense minister has voiced concern about the Taliban seizing a large number of weapons, including air defense missile systems, after sweeping over Afghanistan. Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday the Taliban has captured hundreds of combat vehicles along with a number of warplanes and helicopters. He expressed a particular...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Ghani’s escape from Kabul: a helicopter full of money

A day before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly assured US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he “would fight to the death”. That’s how Blinken described it on CBS News on Monday. We hear his contempt for the fugitive head of state. “Well, he was gone the next day,” Blinken said contemptuously.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Will it become haven for terror with the Taliban in power?

In remote, pine-clad valleys of Afghanistan's Kunar province and in online jihadist chat forums there is jubilation at what al-Qaeda supporters see as "a historic victory" by the Taliban. The humiliating departure of the very forces that temporarily expelled both the Taliban and al-Qaeda 20 years ago has come as...
WorldBirmingham Star

Afghan government handing power to Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 15 (ANI): There are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday, according to the sources. The Khaama Press News Agency reported that the Head of High...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gold Star father sends message to Biden: You are culpable, stop blaming others

Gold Star father Craig Gross offered condolences and support for the families of the service members who were killed in the Kabul bombings. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Gross - whose son U.S. Army Cpl. Frank Robert Gross was killed in Afghanistan - demanded justice and called on President Biden to take responsibility for the lives lost, saying, "you are culpable."

Comments / 0

Community Policy