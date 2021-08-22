Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Prairie Farm man arrested for 7th OWI

By Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Authorities arrested a Prairie Farm man in Polk County Friday afternoon who they say was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A Wisconsin State Patrol inspector stopped Dwayne Lee Niesen, 59, of Prairie Farm at about 1:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. 8 at 110th Street. Niesen was speeding in a 55 mph zone and following another vehicle too closely, the State Patrol said in a Friday news release.

Niesen failed field sobriety testing and was arrested for driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the State Patrol said. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood test and then to the Polk County Jail.

Niesen is being charged with seventh offense-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for possession of drug paraphernalia, the State Patrol said.

Niesen had not been charged in the incident as of Saturday afternoon.

Two of Niesen's previous OWI charges stemmed from incidents in Polk and Pepin counties, according to Wisconsin court records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
215
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, WI
City
Pepin, WI
Polk County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Prairie Farm, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin State Patrol#The State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy