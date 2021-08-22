Prairie Farm man arrested for 7th OWI

Authorities arrested a Prairie Farm man in Polk County Friday afternoon who they say was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A Wisconsin State Patrol inspector stopped Dwayne Lee Niesen, 59, of Prairie Farm at about 1:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. 8 at 110th Street. Niesen was speeding in a 55 mph zone and following another vehicle too closely, the State Patrol said in a Friday news release.

Niesen failed field sobriety testing and was arrested for driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the State Patrol said. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood test and then to the Polk County Jail.

Niesen is being charged with seventh offense-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for possession of drug paraphernalia, the State Patrol said.

Niesen had not been charged in the incident as of Saturday afternoon.

Two of Niesen's previous OWI charges stemmed from incidents in Polk and Pepin counties, according to Wisconsin court records.