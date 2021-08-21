‘We are preparing for the possibility': A look at immigration in Toledo

Toledo, like other communities, is preparing to house Afghan refugees who may flee their country, but the area will need to do so as its own immigration resources have changed.

“We are preparing for the possibility [of Afghan refugees],” Corine Dehabey, the director of programs for US Together, a refugee resettlement agency, told The Blade. “We can’t do things alone and need the help of the community.”

While she didn’t have an exact estimate, Ms. Dehabey said talks with the organization’s national overseer and Columbus-based corporate office suggested the influx of Afghan refugees could be similar to the number of Syrian refugees that resettled in the city years ago. Nearly 150 Syrian refugees came to Toledo. A total of 250 refugees have relocated here since 2014, according to Ms. Dehabey.

From 2015 to 2019, foreign-born individuals made up 3.4 percent of Toledo’s population, according to the U.S. Census. In 2019, a new study by the New American Economy found that immigrant community members who lived in Toledo and Lucas County had partially offset the region’s population loss and contributed greatly to the economy.

US Together is the only refugee resettlement agency in northwest Ohio. It provides integrated education, ESL classes, employment workshops, and other social services. US Together also partners with local organizations and more recently collaborated with the health department and Medicaid on a vaccine clinic for refugees.

Ms. Dehabey said the agency has “relied heavily” on volunteers, with more than 90 people assisting with its efforts prior to the pandemic. A switch to a virtual platform, as a result of the pandemic, happened almost “overnight,” requiring US Together to meet the needs of their clients remotely. Although the agency has begun scheduling in-person appointments once more, not every local organization has bounced back.



Immigration services: Past and present

Up until last fall, Toledo had a major clearinghouse for immigration services, but now it must find ways to do the same with less.

The International Institute of Greater Toledo was the “oldest operating immigration service in the city,” according to former Board President Tom Sorosiak, until it closed its doors in October.

“Our reason for closing, we were hurt tremendously by the coronavirus,” Mr. Sorosiak said. “Over the past four years, we saw a real decline in applications or clients. All of our monies that we took in as a nonprofit came from those applications, and we were probably the least expensive way for [the path toward] citizenship, green cards, or DACA.”

Mr. Sorosiak said the Institute, which offered translation services, hosted naturalization ceremonies, and more services for legal immigrants, is still active, but only to contact former clients to retrieve their files. He estimated that in its heyday, the Institute had more than 1,000 clients annually.

He said he started to see a decline in clients when an “anti-immigration attitude” stirred in the country several years back.

“We really felt bad as a board having to close the doors, but you can’t stay open if you don’t have money to meet your expenses,” he said. “We explored all avenues to keep the Institute open… I hope organizations like ABLE will be able to keep up the pace.”

ABLE is an Ohio-based law firm with offices in Toledo and Columbus. ABLE services refugees, undocumented immigrants, agricultural workers, and more.

Just this summer, ABLE’s staff members, including senior paralegal Arturo Ortiz, traveled to labor camps in the state for outreach. There are more than 200 licensed farm camps, Mr. Ortiz said. The group designed, produced, and distributed bags to hold critical documents and provide information about rights for agricultural workers – many of whom are either undocumented or in America on temporary work visas.

But with more than 16,500 removal cases pending before the Cleveland Immigration Court, which has jurisdiction over all of Ohio, ABLE’s managing attorney Eugenio Mollo said that more services are needed.

“We’ve seen an increase in the foreign-born population in Lucas County,” he told The Blade. “Foreign-born individuals have helped to offset population loss in northwest Ohio; there’s certainly economic vitality, cultural vitality that foreign-born individuals bring to our region. At the same time, foreign-born individuals also have legal demands, and we have not grown at the same rate that our foreign-born population has grown.”

Although there remains “a significant unmet need,” Mr. Mollo cited organizations like Welcome Toledo-Lucas County and Social Services for the Arab Community as helping immigrants in their transition to the Glass City.

Mr. Sorosiak agreed, adding that “ethnic organizations” also assisted immigrants in a variety of ways.

Cultural organizations: A helping hand

For Honorata “Norah” Scott, the president of the Filipino Association of Toledo, this can’t be more true. Outside of her native country of the Philippines, Mrs. Scott happily calls Toledo home.

“I finally found a home in Toledo,” she said. “I’ve lived in so many different places, gone through so much, went through a lot of discrimination… but Toledo accepted me as one of their own.”

Going on eight years as president, Mrs. Scott said one of the goals for the association is “to maintain and promote general heritage and culture for future generations.”

The organization holds social events every year, where community members gather together for cultural dishes and desserts, folk dances “from our heritage,” and more. It hosted its annual picnic in July.

The organization also helps community members by pointing them toward immigration services. Mrs. Scott knows firsthand the struggles that come when applying to be a naturalized citizen in the United States.

Upon graduating college in Manila, she moved over 8,000 miles to work in Manhattan as an industrial engineer. While she eventually became a U.S. citizen, when she petitioned for her mother, father, and siblings to be granted the same, the family waited for more than a decade. In 1982, her father died “one month before the green card came,” according to Mrs. Scott.

Despite her hardships, Mrs. Scott thanked God for new opportunities and the chance to serve Toledo’s Filipino community.

But what’s missing from the city, according to resident Uma Savanoor, is the once-thriving Indian Association of Toledo.

Originally from Bengaluru, India, Dr. Savanoor has lived in Toledo for 27 years. Moving to the Glass City in 1994 for a hospital residency program, she said the Indian Association welcomed her and others with various events. Dr. Savanoor said the organization later merged with the Hindu Temple, of which she is also a member.

And while she said there has been “progress” from when she first moved to Toledo, she added that there’s always more to be done for immigrants.

“A lot of people maybe aren’t able to speak up because they feel like they will be penalized or discriminated [against] even more,” she told The Blade. “How many times would someone not speak up because of a paycheck or job, and are silenced by those in power… I think it has to be addressed individually, yes, but the punch is when you do it as a collective at the workplace, organization, or city [level].”