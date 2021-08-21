Kutchi Rogan Art – A Mirror Image Without A Mirror
The Cultured Traveler – A column exploring the many miles of what South Asia has to offer. Imagine a mirror image without any mirror, one creation from two exquisite art pieces – a wonder with a beautiful name – Rogan art. The artwork is pure imagination on cloth. The artist creates the painting without any tracing, drawing or brush, using only heated oil and vegetable colors and a metal square or pointer tool to execute his craft.indiacurrents.com
